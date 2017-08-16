Join SAFC legend Kevin Ball in this year’s Sleep Out event

Sunderland AFC fans are being urged to swap their beds for sleeping bags and join club legend Kevin Ball to raise money for young homeless people in the city.

The annual Sleep Out event is set to take place at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, November 2, aiming to raise funds for youth homeless charity Centrepoint and SAFC charity Foundation of Light.

Now in its fourth year, the initiative is part of a national fundraising event in 14 cities across the UK throughout October and November.

Former Sunderland AFC skipper Ball will be taking part in this year’s event. He said: “It’s vital that every young person gets the chance to realise their potential, regardless of their background, and that’s what the Foundation of Light and Centrepoint do so well.

“I’d encourage everybody to get involved in this event to support their fantastic work.”

Centrepoint works with more than 200 homeless young people every day in the North East, providing accommodation and support. Foundation of Light works in some of the most deprived wards in the UK, challenging the effects and causes of poverty.

Young people rough sleeping is a huge problem in the UK. In 2016, 55% of homeless young people said they had slept rough at some point.

Centrepoint’s Amy Gormanley said: “It would be impossible to replicate the true terror of spending a night on the streets with nowhere else to go – but you will feel the cold and experience the discomfort which homeless young people have had to endure.”

