Jasmine’s legacy lives on after cash boost for charity in her name

The family of a little girl who tragically died following a courageous health battle have spoken of their joy at receiving a huge donation to a charitable fund in her name.

Jasmine’s Hearts was formed last year in honour of Sunderland youngster Jasmine Purvis, who was born with Down’s syndrome and a heart defect known as a pulmonary hypertension.

Jasmine Purvis, of Canon Cockin Street, Sunderland, with mum Jamie Harvey and sisters Jessie Robins and Jodie Robins and dad Christopher Purvis and granddad Colin Hope.

The two-year-old, from Canon Cockin Street, was given just months to live, but in that short time managed to raise thousands of pounds to support terminally ill children on the children’s heart unit (CHUF) at The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle.

Now the organisation set up in her name has received a cash boost, thanks to a £300 donation from the GALAXY Hot Chocolate Fund.

The fund helps support projects, groups and charities across the UK and Ireland through donations.

Grandad Colin Hope, 36, said: “I think it is amazing that they have contributed towards Jasmine’s charity and the money is going towards a good cause.

Jasmine Purvis with mum Jamie Harvey, dad Chris Purvis, granddad Colin Hope and her favourite player Jermain Defoe.

“We have decided to split the money equally between CHUF and charity Sara’s Hope Foundation, which takes terminally ill children and their family on holiday to Crete.

“It is all about making memories and we know from Jasmine how much those memories are treasured.”

Jasmine - whose condition meant the right side of her heart had stopped working, affecting her lungs and kidneys - sadly died in October.

But in her last few months, Jasmine’s family set about making her last wishes come true and she met Sunderland AFC players at the club’s Academy of Light training base.

Jasmine’s aunt, Chelsie Purvis, said: “The local community has been so kind and we have been lucky to receive support from Sunderland AFC which has helped with exposure of the charity.”

The charitable organisation is still in the process of achieving official charity status, something the family hopes will be finalised this year.

Colin added: “Christmas was hard last year, as it was our first one without her, and January 15 would have been her third birthday.

“But we are continuing to fundraise in her memory and have a few events in the pipeline this year.”

To donate to the CHUF visit: https://www.justgiving.com/chuf/donate