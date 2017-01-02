Jamie’s clean sweep at sector awards

Jamie Smith’s polished performance has helped her cleaned up at a major award ceremony.

Jamie, housekeeping manager at Sunderland’s Bridges shopping centre, took first place in the Outstanding Customer Services category at the BICSc – British Institute of Cleaning Science – regional awards.

I had no idea at all, I didn’t even know I’d been entered. Jamie Smith

Interserve Facilities Management operates the cleaning contract at the Bridges and Jamie manages a team of 22 staff across the site.

“I had no idea at all, I didn’t even know I’d been entered,” said Jamie, 38, from Sunderland.

“I was shocked to win but it is a massive achievement, not just for me but for everyone in the team.

“It’s fantastic to be recognised by the industry in this way.”

Centre director Andy Bradley said the award was well-deserved: “Jamie’s commitment to the Bridges goes above and beyond the role of cleaning manager.”