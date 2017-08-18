‘It’s like something Laurel and Hardy would have done’: Residents unhappy with road resurfacing work in Sunderland street

Residents are being driven round the bend over a ‘horrendous’ resurfacing job in a Sunderland street.

Anger is surfacing after road workers tarmaced around parked cars in Mitford Street, Fulwell, earlier this week.

Everybody is laughing about the fact they’ve tarmaced around a car, and I can’t believe they’ve done that Michael Askew

Some residents claimed they were not notified that the work was set to take place, and have been left unhappy by the standard of the work.

But Sunderland City Council says the work is not yet complete, and does not reflect the quality of the finished job.

Homeowner Michael Askew, whose father lives in the street, likened the work carried out so far to something which comedy double act Laurel and Hardy might have done.

He said: “The job which has been done is horrendous.

“From what I’ve seen, I wouldn’t be surprised if it starts cutting up again within three or four weeks.

“No one living there was given any sort of warning that this work was going to be carried out. It’s a very, very shoddy job, and it’s disgusting that they could leave the street looking in such a mess.

“Everybody is laughing about the fact they’ve tarmaced around a car, and I can’t believe they’ve done that.

“It’s like something Laurel and Hardy would have done.”

In one picture taken by Mr Askew, a drain had been marked out, and then covered.

Coun Michael Mordey, portfolio holder for city services at Sunderland City Council, said the work in Mitford Street is part of a major highways maintenance scheme which will see more than £3million invested in resurfacing more than 200 highways and paths across the city as part of the 2017/18 Capital Highways Maintenance Programme.

He also said the pictures showed the work halfway through the two stage process and didn’t reflect the quality of the completed job.

“Residents should have been notified by leaflet by the contractors a few days in advance of the work being carried out.

“Sometimes as in this case, it does prove necessary to resurface around parked vehicles. This is only carried out if the vehicle is not moved from the area being resurfaced but any affected areas will be revisited and patched by the contractor at the end of the work.”