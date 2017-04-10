It’s all in the game for Durham market pair

Steve and Alison Morrell have gone silver.

The couple are celebrating as specialist suppliers of game, poultry and cheese in central Durham.

Teesdale Game and Poultry opened in Durham Market Hall on April 9, 1992, initially supplying eggs, poultry, game and rabbit.

Since its launch, the family-owned business has expanded its range and is now known as the city centre’s specialist cheese supplier, with 120 varieties sourced from County Durham, the UK and overseas.

“I remember our opening day well, it was the 1992 General Election,” said Steve.

“The 25 years since have flown by, and we’ve built up a very loyal clientele who support us all year round. We certainly see that loyalty each year at Christmas, with customers returning year after year for the centrepiece for their Christmas meal.

“During spring and summer, we have seen an increase in popularity of our luxury cheese wedding cakes and wide selection of handmade venison, pheasant and rabbit burgers.

“Then, we will once again notice game sales ramp up from August 12th, the Glorious Twelfth and the beginning of the grouse season.

“It’s a business we love and are passionate about. It’s clear to us that our customers are keen to support the county’s farmers, and where we source our meat and other produce is increasingly important to them.

“We are grateful to all of our customers for the support they have shown over 25 years of business in Durham City.”

Durham Markets managing director Colin Wilkes added: “Stephen and Alison are incredibly popular.

“They are prime examples of market traders who know the produce they sell exceptionally well, and they are always ready to help their customers with cooking advice and recipe ideas.

“Alison also currently has customers raving about her Simnel cake, a must to treat the family to this Easter!”

Launching Teesdale Game and Poultry saw Stephen following four generations of his family. His great great grandfather founded a business in 1912, supplying game.