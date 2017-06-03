It’s a dog’s life for award-winning businesswoman

A businesswoman has scooped an award for her doggy dealings.

Five years ago Sue Seward took up a franchise with dog boarding company, Barking Mad, covering a large part of the region.

Sue Seward and her own two dogs, Timmy and Daisy.

Now, she runs the Washington, North and South Tyneside branch and has been awarded one of the Most Improved Business Owner of the Year 2017 awards at Barking Mad’s 14th national conference.

The 57-year-old said: “I myself was a customer of Barking Mad for five years for my two dogs Daisy and Timmy.

“As I loved the concept of the business so much I bought it five years ago.”

Sue, who lives in Washington, said business is booming, despite selling part of it off.

The award meant so much to me as I have worked really hard Sue Seward

She said: “I won my award as the business doubled in the second year and trebled in the third year.

Last year I sold half of my territory – the Sunderland and Peterlee area. “But, even with only a half the territory remaining, I continued to grow and now I have 43 host families.

“The award meant so much to me as I have worked really hard with the help of my husband Peter and it really meant the world to me to receive it.

“I love Barking Mad with a passion as it is a business I really believe in.”

Sue’s main role is to match dogs with one of her hosts when owners are going on holiday or need their pet looking after without putting them in kennels.

She visits new customers in their homes to meet the dogs and she also collects and returns the pooches from their holidays.

Sue also supports the hosts while they have their four-legged visitors, such as taking a dog to the vet if it becomes unwell.

Managing director of Barking Mad, Lee Dancy, said: “Sue has worked very hard and moved the business forward.

“We are proud to recognise her in this way and wish her the very best as she continues to go from strength to strength.”

Sue is always on the lookout for new hosts and anyone interested can contact her on 0191 4194242 or email sue.seward@barkingmad.uk.com.