Investigations to be launched after deli van and cars destroyed in blazes

A sandwich shop's van and cars parked on an industrial estate have been written off after they were damaged in fires.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central Fire Station were called to Crozier Street in Monkwearmouth, off Newcastle Road, after the Toyota van was spotted on fire.

The cars caught light in Gayton Road, Usworth. Image copyright Google Maps.

The crew spent half an hour on the scene putting out the blaze following the call out at 10.20pm yesterday.

The cause is under investigation.

Firefighters from Washington were then called to Gayton Road in Usworth in Washington at 4.20am today after a Peugeot 208 and a Renault Megane cabriolet were spotted alight.

The team, which spend 45 minutes dealing with the incident, ensured the fire did not spread to a pick-up truck parked nearby.

An inquiry will also be carried out to find what started the fire.