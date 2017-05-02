Investigation under way after house fire is tackled by firefighters

An inquiry has been launched after a terrace house caught fire.

Two appliances from Seaham and one from Peterlee fire stations were called to Cottages Road in Dawdon, Seaham, just before 10.25pm yesterday.

The first calls to County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service reported a door was on fire.

There were also concerns people were inside the house, but the emergency services found everyone was accounted for when they arrived.

Four crew members using breathing apparatus and two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Fans were also used to clear the house of fumes.

Durham Constabulary has confirmed an investigation will be carried out into the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101.