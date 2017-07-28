‘Inspirational’ Sunderland headteacher retiring after 40 years in education

A Sunderland school said a fond farewell to one of the city’s best known ‘inspirational’ leaders.

After 40 years in teaching, Dr Therese Quincey, principal at Red House Academy is retiring.

Dr Therese Quincey with some of the pupils.

Dr Quincey began her teaching career in Newcastle before joining the former Hylton Red House School as deputy head in 2001.

Four years later Dr Quincey was appointed as the headteacher taking the school out of special measures and has tirelessly worked to raise standards, leading the school through years of change within the education sector, including becoming an academy in 2009.

With a new multi-million purpose-built school building, it was the dawn of a new era for Dr Quincey and everyone involved with the school.

No matter how high Dr Quincey climbed the management ladder over the years, she has always been a teacher first, second and third, relishing her ability to provide strategic leadership in the face of the constant challenges posed by government legislation as well as the community.

Therese is passionate about educating children - this is her prime motivation - their futures is paramount Veronica Preston

David Filmer, senior assistant vice principal at Red House Academy, said: “Therese has been an inspirational principal with a passion for education and pastoral care, placing staff and students at the heart of all she does. She is an outstanding practitioner.”

Looking back over her recent career highs, Dr Quincey placed the opportunity to work with parents and students to design the new school building near the top of her list and by instilling a sense of ownership at that stage, this has resulted in a school, which today, is still as pristine as it was the day it opened.

She is also incredibly proud of the academy and the students and loves to showcase them and their excellent behaviour whenever she gets the chance.

Veronica Preston, vice principal at the academy, said: “Therese is passionate about educating children – this is her prime motivation – their futures are paramount.

“Ofsted called her ‘inspirational’ but she is also human – always kind and supportive to staff and with a great sense of humour.”

Over the last three years, Dr Quincey has also enjoyed Red House Academy being part of the Northern Education Trust.

The trust’s chief executive, Ian Kershaw, has an abundance of praise, saying: “Dr Quincey has set an example as a leader in the trust. She has set the highest professional standards and all who have worked with her acknowledge her moral purpose, courage and outstanding commitment to the young people in Red House Academy.”