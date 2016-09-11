Inspirational Claire Lomas finishes Great North Run in her 'bionic' suit

Remarkable mum Claire Lomas today finished her five-day Great North Run challenge - walking the course in a robotic suit.

Claire, 36, was paralysed from the chest down in a riding accident in 2007, and set off on Wednesday, walking three miles a day.

Claire kisses her daughter Maisie, five, after finishing the Great North Run in her robotic suit.

Despite being pregnant, the mother-of-one, from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, tackled the course wearing the ReWalk robotic exoskeleton - a body brace which allows her to move her legs using computer controls.

During her journey along the 13.1-mile course from Newcastle to South Shields, she has been walking step by laborious step with the help of her husband Dan.

She celebrated the end of her challenge with a kiss from her greatest inspiration - daughter Maisie, five, who was waiting at the finish line.

Claire is 16 weeks pregnant and struggled to train ahead of the gruelling event due to morning sickness.

Claire Lomas crosses the Great North Run finish line in her robotic suit. Pic: PA.

After crossing the finish line in South Shields she said: "There were times I was not sure I would make it here.

"I had quite a lot of morning sickness. I didn't have the lead-up I wanted, but I really did not want to lose this opportunity."

She battled the heat, the hilly course and sores caused by straps from her suit rubbing, which needed a trip to A&E for a dressing.

After being first to cross the line, she said: "I never win anything. It's incredible, now I can watch everyone else and see if Mo Farah can win it."

Since her accident nine years ago, Claire has raised more than £500,000 for the Nicholls Spinal Injury Foundation.

She visited schools along the route to speak to children about her fight to overcome the injuries she suffered nine years ago.