Inquiries ongoing after man killed by car in Sunderland

Police inquiries are ongoing after a man was hit by a car in Sunderland.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was struck by a white Honda Jazz on Tunstall Hope Road in the city in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The man who was struck by the car was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said they were alerted to the incident just after 1am and have confirmed the driver of the car is helping them with inquiries.

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "Emergency services attended and found that a man had been hit by a white Honda Jazz, the driver stopped at the scene and is currently helping police with inquiries.

"Inquires are on-going to determine the circumstances of the incident."