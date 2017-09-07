Inquest opens into death of woman whose body was found in burning car in Sunderland

An inquest has been opened into the death of a woman whose body was found in a burning car in Sunderland.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 29, was found in a burning car near allotments on Success Road, Shiney Row, in the early hours of Tuesday, August 15.

A floral tribute close to where the body of the mum-of-one was found, in Shiney Row.

Stephen Unwin, 39, of St Oswald’s Terrace, Houghton, and William McFall, 50, of Waterloo Road, Blackpool, have been charged with her murder.

They were remanded in custody after appearing at Newcastle Crown Court via video link to HMP Durham on August 22.

At Sunderland Coroners’ Court today, coroner Derek Winter formally opened a hearing into the Vietnamese mother-of-one’s death.

He said: “On extinguishing the fire, the body of a person was found in the rear seats of the vehicle.

“Arising from inquiries carried out by the police, two individuals have been charged with a homicide offence.

“I formally suspend the investigation and adjourn the inquest ahead of the trial at crown court.”

Unwin and McFall are due to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing on November 13.

A trial, which may last up to three weeks, has been listed for January 29 next year, although the date may be subject to change.

Friends of Ms Nguyen, who lived in the Killingworth area of North Tyneside, paid tribute to her after the first court hearing last month.

One said: “She’s the most beautiful and kind girl, everyone loves her. Since she died people from all over the UK have come here, from Birmingham and London.

“They have come here to see her for the last time, to see a picture of her.”

The next scheduled inquest hearing is on March 6 next year, and the body of Ms Nguyen has been released to her family.