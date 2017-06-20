Inquest into death of cyclist Stuart Price adjourned

An inquest into the death of a cyclist who died in a collision earlier this year has been adjourned.

Stuart Price, of Murton, died when he was involved in a collision with a black Jaguar car in February.

The funeral of Stuart Price at Holy Trinity Church, Murton, Image by chroniclelive.co.uk

The 24-year-old, who worked in the medical records department at Sunderland Royal Hospital, was cycling along Colliery Lane, near Easington Lane, on Sunday, February 19, when the collision occurred.

Sunderland senior coroner Derek Winter formally opened an inquest into his death at the coroner’s court at Sunderland Civic Centre in February, but adjourned the hearing until today to await the result of police investigations.

A pre-inquest hearing today heard inquiries were continuing and Mr Winter adjourned the case until September 6.

Stuart is survived by his mother Deborah Dobie and step-father John; father, also Stuart, and step-mother Marion, a sister Jade, brother James and grandmother Rita Bond.

Speaking shortly after Stuart’s death, Mrs Dobie told the Echo she had been overwhelmed by the support from family and friends: "I cannot put into words how wonderful everyone has been and I can’t express how much it means," she said.

"I never realised what a tight-knit community Murton is, everyone has been fantastic.

"It is lovely to know Stuart was so well loved, by so many people.

"He has really touched so many people’s hearts and he will be leaving a huge hole."

Stuart was a devoted Sunderland fan and hundreds of mourners decked out in the club’s iconic red and white stripes packed into Murton’s Holy Trinity Church for a funeral service in March.

The service was led by Reverend Alan Milne, vicar of Murton and rector of Hawthorn, who said: "It was certainly amongst the bigger turn-outs I have seen and I have ministered here for over 20 years.

"It was a great comfort to his family."



Tributes were also left at the scene of the crash, and a lantern release was held at Murton Welfare Park.