Injuries after five-car crash on A1231 road

Motorists are facing delays after a five-car crash tonight.

It happened on the westbound side of the A1231 near The Galleries shopping centre in Washington.

One lane has been blocked while the scene is cleared.

The NE Traffic News account tweeted: "A1231 Sunderland Hwy, delays & one lane blocked on the western side of the roundabout near #Washington Galleries due to a 5 car collision.

"Police will be diverting traffic around the roundabout via the slip roads drivers are urged to be patient.

The westbound carriageway has been closed so that emergency services can help those who have been injured.

Traffic on the A195 and A182 roads nearby are busy as a result of the crash.