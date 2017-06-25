Injured seaman rescued from tanker by Hartlepool RNLI crew

Volunteer lifeboatmen have helped a stricken seaman from a tanker off the coast of Hartlepool.

Hartlepool RNLI received a call from Humber Coastguard at 11.10am yesterday to a crude oil tanker which was anchored four miles off shore.

Hartlepool RNLI all-weather lifeboat alongside the tanker. Pic: Hartlepool RNLI.

A crew member had fallen and suffered a leg injury, and the RNLI was to despatch its all-weather lifeboat and volunteer crew to assist.

A doctor boarded the tanker with two RNLI crew members to assess the man, where the decision was made to transfer him to the all-weather lifeboat.

It returned to Hartlepool RNLI lifeboat station, where the injured man was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

Hartlepool RNLI coxswain Robbie Maiden said: "Assessing the casualty with our station doctor, using first aid skills and safely handling the injured person was just the sort of job our volunteer crew members train for, and it went very well. We hope the injured seaman makes a quick recovery."