It is nearly 33 years since American evangelist Billy Graham visited Sunderland's former Roker Park ground as part of his Mission England tour.

Here we look back at what the Reverend Graham himself described at the time as "the largest religious meeting ever to be held in the North East".

Preacher Billy Graham at Roker Park in 1984.

We'd love to hear your memories if you were there back in 1984.

