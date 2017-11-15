I, Daniel Blake star Dave Johns backs £10,000 charity campaign

A campaign to raise £10,000 to help people struggling to make ends meet has been backed by the star of the hit film ‘I, Daniel Blake’.

East Durham Trust chiefs say they have been overwhelmed by the generosity of people who have donated to their Crowdfunding Appeal launched in early October.

Grahame Morris in the House of Commons.

The People’s Takeaway campaign has been backed by Dave Johns, star of Ken Loach’s hit I, Daniel Blake about a man’s struggle with poverty and the benefit system.

It was also supported at the East Durham Trust’s annual conference by Easington MP Grahame Morris, who raised the issue in Parliament.

The money raised from the appeal will now be matched by Comic Relief, allowing the charity to set up the “People’s Takeaway”, a natural extension to their Emergency Food Parcel which was established in 2011.

The project will see a working kitchen established in the trust’s Peterlee premises, with the local volunteers preparing and delivering food to people who find themselves in crisis situations.

Mr Fallow said: “The response in such a short space of time has been astonishing – we have had a large and small donations from near and far; clearly there are people out there who care about people less well off than themselves.”

The proposed project received national profile recently when local MP Grahame Morris raised the campaign in the House of Commons during a debate on the Government’s controversial Universal Credit initiative.

The campaign also received support from Dave Johns, star of the award-winning movie “I Daniel Blake”.

He said: “Working on I, Daniel Blake opened my eyes to the struggles of people living with benefit changes and reform and organisations like East Durham Trust are vital to supporting them.”

Mr Fallow added: “We have so many people to thank and the message we want to get out to people is that their donations will genuinely support people in need. “We know it’s a sad state of affairs when people need support like this, but for the moment we are simply celebrating this amazing example of generosity.”

Anyone wishing to make a last minute donation before the appeal end tomorrow should visit www.eastdurhamtrust.org.uk and follow the links provided.