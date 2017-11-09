Hypnotist is not shy of wowing stage show audience

A comedy stage hypnotist inspired by his hero Paul Daniels is set to take to the stage for the latest version of his show.

Robert Temple, from Sunderland, became a child magician when she started practising magic at the age of six and was still painfully shy when he first performed for an audience two years later.

Robert Temple with Debbie McGee and Paul Daniels.

His crippling stage fright in front of a crowd of Brownies gave him a shakey start, as his mum filled in the words while he showed off his tricks, but by the age of 14, the Sunderland lad was named the UK’s best young close up magician.

He also made it through as a finalist of the Magic Circle’s Young Magician of the Year competition.

But then he discovered hypnotism and decided it, rather than magic, would fulfil his dream of starring on stage, performing in North East pubs before heading on to London and the Greek islands of Kos and Corfu to perform before holidaymakers.

He then moved back to the North East to appear in bars once again and in front of new students at Sunderland University, where his freshers’ show was a hit.

While the 30-year-old’s shows have moved on to entertain adults, his next production is a “squeaky clean” version of The Hypnotist -Live! which has been put together for all the family.

Robert is planning to take his “naughty show” on a 17-date national tour next year.

Paul Daniels remains his inspiration, even though magic for Robert is now just a hobby.

He said: “We’d talk at magic conventions and I would email him and he would reply.

“He didn’t ever come to the North without me seeing his show.

“Watching him perform was like attending a master class for anybody wanting to be involved in comedy entertainment.”

But at some point when Robert was a teenager, magic lost its magic.

“When somebody shows you a card trick you think it’s clever, but you know it’s a trick.

“With hypnosis there’s this air of mysticism.

“That’s one of the reasons why people come to my shows, but it’s just the starting point for the entertainment.”

Robert’s show starts at 8pm tomorrow at The Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Newcastle.

He starts his national tour in April, with more details available via https://roberttemplehypnotist.com/.