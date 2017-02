Have you any unwanted gardening equipment, outdoor furniture, old baths, sinks, plastic guttering or piping, roof tiles, bricks? Hylton Castle Primary School is looking for any items that it can use within its outdoor areas.

Mr Bell, from Hylton Castle Primary school, is trying to find out about the time the old school yard was flooded. If you have any information, photographs or know anyone that can help, have a chat with him on 0191 562 3299.