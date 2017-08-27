Hundreds turn out to second Station Steam Up event in Sunderland

Hundreds of people enjoyed a mixture of music and history at the second Station Steam Up event in Sunderland.

Held at Ryhope Engines Museum, the free family event aimed to promote local Americana music.

Dean James performs at Ryhope Engine Museum's Station Steam Up and military vehicle day.

Throughout the day visitors were treated with live performances in the atmospheric setting of one of the museum’s engine rooms.

Organiser Andrew Fraser - who also performed at the event with band The Heavenly Thrillbillies - was delighted with the success of the day.

The 55-year-old said: “There is not much in the region to showcase Americana music.

“There is quite a good live scene in pubs in Sunderland, but it is quite niche

“So the idea is that everybody who is playing is local to promote local Americana music.

“We are in our second year and have been well supported, with hundreds of people coming along throughout the day.”

Live acts included Sheona McQue; Fred Craig, Dean James; Marc Playle; the Heavenly Thrillbilles and John Wilkins. Families were also able to enjoy vehicles and stalls from the North East Military Vehicle Club.

Organiser and treasurer David Haw, 71, said: “It has been very good - we have had a lot of people turn up and we hope to be here next year.”