Hundreds turn out to pay their last respects to ‘lovely lad’ Lewis Knapp

Hundreds of heartbroken family members and friends gathered to say an emotional final farewell and celebrate the life of Lewis Knapp.

The 20-year-old was killed following a night out when he was hit by a car in a suspected hit and run incidfent in Anderson Street, South Shields.

Mourners arrive for the funeral of Lewis Knapp.

His death in the early hours of April 15 devastated his family and friends.

Today, hundreds gathered who attended South Shields Crematorium to pay their last respects to a “lovely lad” known affectionately to those who knew him as ‘Lewi’.

The service was led by humanist minister Margaret Humphrey who described the popular young man as someone who “loved life and scooped it up by the handful.”

In a moving euology, family and friends heard how his parents Michelle and Michael described him as “our blue-eyed boy” and how when he was given his first pair of glasses, people said he looked like the milky bar kid.

A Newcastle Unted fan, he was treated to a birthday party at St James’ Park as a youngster and enjoyed a holidays with his family.

Lewis attended Hedworth Lane Primrary School and then Boldon Comprehensive before studying engineering at college.

He went on to be given pre-apprentice training at Washington Metal Works where he impressed the management, landing himself a job.

The minister went on to say Lewis adored his girlfriend Caitlyn who he had met a few years earlier at a house party, taking her to Ibiza for her 18th birthday where he treated her to a romanctic evening complete with champagne - Caitlyn later returned the favour when Lewis turned 20.

Lewis Knapp's funeral procession arrives at South Shields Crematorium. Picture by FRANK REID

She added: “There were three sides to Lewis - the doting, loving son, the Lewis with his mates having fun and the Lewis who was the kind and caring friend and boyfriend.”

As the sound of U2’s With or Without you played, people were given the chance to take a moment with their own memories of Lewis and how he had touched their lives.

A collection was takewn on behalf of the RNLI at the end of the service in memory of Lewis.

A message on flowers in memory of Lewis Knapp. Picture by FRANK REID