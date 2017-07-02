Hundreds turn out to enjoy family fun day in Sunderland

Hundreds of families came along to a fun day event held in the city this weekend.

The event organised by company Aspire Events North East, aimed to create an enjoyable day for families on Wearside.

Youngsters have fun on the bouncy castle at the family fun day held at Raich Carter Sports Centre, Sunderland.

Held at the Raich Carter Sports Centre on Commercial Road in Sunderland, the day saw around 400 people turn out to enjoy a variety of activities including an animal petting corner, football matches, a bouncy castle and face painting.

Hayley Dobbing and Janet Blasi, co-owners of the company, said the event was one of many they organise across the region.

Hayley said: "We organise markets and festivals in the Sunderland and Seaham area.

"We have 60 events this year throughout the North East and this is the second fun day we have organised so far.

Adam Brown comes face to face with Kit the Meerkat at the family fun day held at Raich Carter Sports Centre, Sunderland.

"On the day we had live exotic animals from Lola's Arc, which was a highlight.

"She rescues the animals and teaches the kids about how they live.

"She had a crowd of kids around her all day, they just loved it."

The event saw children aged from one to those in their teens take part in the range of activities on offer.

Hayley said she was pleased with the success of the day.

She added: "We also has a bouncy castle and craft stalls along with outdoor games.

"It was a really good day and we had hundreds of people come along."