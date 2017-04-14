Hundreds turn out for Penshaw Bowl egg rolling

Easter went downhill fast for hundreds of families at the Penshaw Bowl.

Jessica Regnart, from organisers Sunderland Live, said: “We have had over 700 people register in advance and a lot of others have turned up on the day.

The Easter Bunny and helper with their chocolate eggs at the annual Good Friday Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park

“We don’t insist people pre-register, because it’s great they can just rock up.

“Registration just helps make sure we have enough eggs on the day.”

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Alan Emerson kicked off the egg rolling.

“I am absolutely delighted to see so many people here and the enthusiasm for what is a traditional Good Friday activity,” he said.”

Paula Lister had brought kids Ethan, eight, and 10-year-old Neve along with friend Kelly Gibbs and Aidan, nine.

“It’s our first time - they have really enjoyed it,” said Kelly.

“They loved decorating their eggs - then smashing them up.”

Among the winners was 12-year-old Bilal Longstaffe, from Washington.

Annual Good Friday Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park

“It has been brilliant,” said mum Katie.

Enjoying the annual Good Friday Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park, l-r Paula Lister with son Ethan (8) and daughter Neve (10) and Kelly Gibbs and son Aiden (9).

The Mayor of Sunderland Coun. Alan Emerson with one of the winners at the annual Good Friday Penshaw Bowl at Herrington Country Park, Bilal Longstaffe