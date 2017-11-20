Hundreds turn out for Concord switch-on

Hundreds of people turned out in Washington this evening for the big Concord Christmas lights switch-on.

The shopping area was transformed with rides and stalls, and the crowds were entertained by local performers as well as Sun FM's Simon and Danni and Sammy the Seagull.

From left Demi-Leigh McSarling, 10, Kenzie Forbes, 5 and Tammy Stubbing, 9, enjoy the show

Deputy Mayor of Sunderland Coun Lynda Scanlan and consort Micky Horswill were joined by little Martha Finnigan to do the honours.

The switch-on was followed by a fireworks display which lit up the night sky.

The Houghton five-year-old was honoured for her volunteer work with Durham Hospitals Radio.

"She is the youngster presenter," said mum Dawn.

Flynn Dennis, 4, enjoys the rides

"She does our Kiddies' Corner and she also helps out with the outside broadcasts."

Washington Central counciullor Linda Williams was delighted with the turn-out.

"It is fantastic," she said.

"We have been doing this for a few years now and it gets bigger and better every year.

"The first time there was just a little group of people there - now the whole road is full.

"The evening was funded by the council;'s area committee and we commissioned Sunderland North Community Business Centre to organise it for us.

"They have done a fantastic job - there is a lot of work that goes into something like this behind the scenes."