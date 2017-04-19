Hundreds raised in memory of alleged hit-and-run victim

A fundraising page launched in honour of an alleged hit-and-run victim has already smashed its target.

Lewis Michael Knapp, 20, was killed when he was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra in Anderson Street,South Shields, in the early hours of Saturday

After the vehicle collided with Mr Knapp - from Boldon Colliery - at 4.30am , it reportedly left the scene.

One man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is now on police bail.

A GoFundMe page titled ‘Lewi Knapp memorial fund’ has since been set up and has already raised more than £740 in less than 24 hours - surpassing the £100 target.

The page states its 'just a general fund to pay for flowers that all of us can remember him by for the funeral, memories etc. Anything left will be donated to his families chosen charity'.

Earlier this week the family of Lewis said: "There are no words to describe the pain of our loss.

"We are heartbroken.

"Lewis was the centre of all our worlds

. "He brought so much light and joy to our lives and the lives of so many people who loved him.

"We have been so moved by the beautiful tributes that have been paid to Lewis by friends and people who knew him.

"Life will never be the same for us again.

Police are still seeking witnesses to the incident and anyone with information should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 216 150417.

To donate to the fund, click here.

