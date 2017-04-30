Hundreds of runners overcome obstacles to raise cash for Grace House

More than 200 fun-runners of all ages braved blowy conditions and obstacles to complete a 5k run in aid of a Sunderland respite centre.

About 250 people took part in the Race for Grace at Herrington Park.

Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday.

Entrants ranged from seasoned runners to families, friends and work colleagues all raising money for the short break facility for children and young people with complex disabilities, health needs and life-limiting conditions.

Strong winds caused some of the planned obstacles to be cancelled. But organisers were delighted with the turnout.

Grace House fundraiser Karen Mclennan said: “We understand the strains on people’s pockets and wanted to create an event that wasn’t going to cost the earth to take part in, enabling our runners, walkers and challenge seekers to make a real difference by raising additional sponsorship money for Grace House.”

One of the biggest teams was Rok Box gym in Washington with 30 entrants.

Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday.

Phil White, husband of gym owner Pavlina White, said: “We do quite a few charity things at the gym.

“Once again the support from our customers has been fantastic.”

Kathryn Forte of Sunderland’s Wear24 Fit Club led the warm up. She said: “Grace House relies heavily on local fundraising.

“I have met some of the children and families and you can see the benefits it gives.”

Taking part in the Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday were this group from Gravity Force, Sundeland.

Sunderland trampoline park Gravity Force had 11 participants.

Emma Horsfall, customer experience manager, said: “We do a lot of work with Grace House and the facilities are amazing. The work they do is incredible.”

Ron Malcolm, 46, entered with his children Emma, 16, and Harry, aged eight.

Ron, who works for Mercedes Benz in Sunderland, said: “We do a lot of volunteer days and various events for Grace House through Mercedes Benz.

First to finish in the Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday were Thomas Wall (left) and Sam Field both aged 10 and from Sunderland.

“We have come along to get the kids involved and have a nice day out.”

Taking part in the Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday, Ken Malcolm with daughter Emma (16) and son Harry (8) of North Shields

Warm up for the Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday

Warm up for the Race for Grace obstacle race at Herrington Country Park on Sunday