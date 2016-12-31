Hundreds get ready to celebrate start of 2017 at Sunderland seafront

Wearsiders have been gearing up to ring in 2017 and say goodbye to this year.

Hundreds of people gathered at Cliffe Park in Seaburn for some New Year’s Eve fun, complete with music performances, fireworks and stunts.

Fireworks over Roker Pier during New Year Celebrations at Cliffe Park, Seaburn.

Fire eaters and performers from Glow! warmed up the crowds with some spectacular acrobatics.

Musician Ashleigh Humble then played an acoustic set ahead of a big fireworks display.

The fireworks were set off on historic Roker Pier, lighting up Sunderland’s seafront in view of thousands.

Among those turning out was Marjorie Jones, of Seaburn.

Ashleigh Humble performs at the New Year Celebrations at Cliffe Park, Seaburn.

“It’s nice that they’ve put this on and it’s brought a lot of people out,” said the 62-year-old.

“The weather’s stayed OK for it too because not as many might have come if it had rained.

“There’s plenty here for the kids to do and enjoy as well.”

Nathan Richardson, 38, had come from South Shields with his son Josh, six.

Crowds enjoy fire dancers Glow! during New Year Celebrations at Cliffe Park, Seaburn.

“Some people have said they’d wanted the fireworks on later but then people wouldn’t have been able to bring their kids along,” said Nathan.

“The fireworks are a bit far away being set off on the pier but it looks really good against the backdrop of the sea and the lighthouse.

“There are more people here than I expected.”

And Paul Williamson had come along from Hendon with partner Jane Smith.

Crowds enjoy New Year Celebrations at Cliffe Park, Seaburn.

Paul, 41, said: “We’ve had a nice walk along here and it’s really busy.

“They should do more New Year’s celebrations like this in Sunderland because they haven’t seemed to over the years.

“This shows that if you put on things like fireworks and shows, people will turn out.”

Crowds enjoy New Year Celebrations at Cliffe Park, Seaburn.