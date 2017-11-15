Hundreds get into the festive spirit with visit to Coca-Cola truck

The spirit of Christmas came to the car park of a supermarket as the iconic Coca-Cola truck made a stop.

The vehicle, seen on TV advertising the soft drinks brand, has become synonymous with the start of the Christmas holiday season.

Coca Cola Truck sets up at Asda Boldon

So much so, seven years ago the company decided to take the truck on tour.

Yesterday, it called into Boldon Asda as part of the Northern leg of its trip across the country.

A range of festive hits helped keep queues of people of all ages entertained as they each waited their turn to have the chance to have pictures taken in front of the iconic vehicle.

Last night, the truck was illuminated and a big screen was raised from its roof projecting images taken by those lucky enough to have made it to the front of the queue.

It’s become a festive favourite which really kick starts the Christmas feel-good feeling. Tracey Tough

Stacey Vacher was visiting the truck with partner Chris Allan, their son Clinton Vacher-Allan and his friend Archie McGann.

The excited youngsters, both aged three, posed for pictures infront of the truck before dancing along to the Christmas tunes being played in the background.

Stacey, from Whiteleas, said: “It’s the first time I’ve seen it and the lads loved it.

“I didn’t really know what to expect. But the kids loved it. I’m just glad I came down early.”

Coca Cola Truck sets up at Asda Boldon Phillipa Watson and Harper Coffey, 2.

Community champion Tracey Tough said: “When we were given the confirmation the truck would be making a stop at Boldon Asda, we were all excited.

“It’s become a festive favourite which really kick starts the Christmas feel-good feeling.

“It parked up at 8am and people started arriving soon after and it’s been none stop since then.”

Elliot Nortey, events manager, said: “This is the start of the Northern part of the tour which is promoting three amazing varieties of Coca-Cola - Coca-Cola Zero, Diet Coke and the classic Coca-Cola.

Coca Cola Truck sets up at Asda Boldon Coca Cola beand ambassador's, front from left Becca Pilley and Kirstie Patterson. Back from l eft Charlotte Pringle and Joel Witten

“Visitors have had the chance to take a photo infront of the truck and have it projected onto a screen - which is a new addition. We also have links to social media and new filters for snapchat accounts.

“We’re asking people to use the #holidaysarecoming

“We’re really pleased with the turnout, it’s been steady throughout the day, but really picked up after 4.30pm.”