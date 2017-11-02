Hundreds flock to Stadium of Light for Job Show North East

Hundreds of people are flocking to the Stadium of Light today as The Job Show North East returns for its third visit in barely a year.

The massive event, which brings together employers from across the North East, is taking place at the Stadium of Light.

Station Taxis are among the exhibitors today

Mayor of Sunderland Coun Doris Macknight officially opened today's event and there were queues in the stadium's reception ahead of the doors opening at 10.30am.

Job Show North East Director Victoria Clarke is delighted to be back on Wearside and predicting a bumper turn-out.

"We have had 450 people pre-register on-line and normally, we would expect that many people again just coming through the doors on the day," she said.

"We were here last year and then again earlier this year, which shows there is a real need for a quality recruitment event in the city."

One of the stands at today's Job Show North East

Exhibitors at today's show, sponsored by Make It Sunderland, include Barclays, Go North East, EC Outsourcing, Station Taxis, BGL Group, Pin Point Recruitment, Echo U, SCS, Utility Wise, Sunderland College and Tyne & Wear Fire & Rescue Service.

Among the satisfied customers was 20-year-old Gavin Davies.

Gavin, from Oxclose in Washington, has a keen interest in health and fitness and took the chance to not only fine out aboot the opportunities avaulable with Everyone Active - the company which operates Sunderland's leisure centres on behalf of the city council - but to apply on the spot.

"It is the healthy lifestyle that interests me," he said.I did not realise there were so many different roles in the industry, but there are far more than i thought.

The Pinpoint Recruitment stand

"So I have applied and I am just waiting for a phone call from them now. I am hoping to go on from there."

Coun Harry Trueman, Deputy Leader of Sunderland City Council said: "The success of the Job Show North East has seen a demand to hold another event in the space of just six months.

"It’s great to see so many local, regional and national employers getting involved and making a difference in improving the prospects for many people in Sunderland and the region."



