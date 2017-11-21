Hundreds flock to Stadium of Light business low-down

A host of top business speakers will share the benefit of their experience at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.

The latest event hosted by Project Management Institute (PMI) UK will see a range of experts offer companies and individuals from across the region the chance to benefit from expert advice.

This year’s theme is - The project car crash……and how to avoid it!

Key note speaker Stephen Carver will be taking guests on a step back in time as he looks at the Battle of Hastings in 1066 and how leadership styles that exist today were used almost 1000 years ago.

Also taking to the stage will be risk leadership expert Dr David Hancock, who is part of the Government Construction Team and chairs the Government Construction Board.

PMI are expecting more than 300 guests due to attend.

With 68 per cent of project or change initiatives failing globally, the evening will explore how to increase success rates through risk management and leadership techniques.

As well as providing presentations and advice from the top experts in their field, the event will also give the guests the opportunity to network and build links with other companies.

There will also be a business card raffle for a £100 Amazon voucher.

The aim of the organisers is to continue to present desirable and valuable events, while keeping it affordable, increasing inclusivity and delivering an ever improving experience for the academic and business community.

The events are not for profit, and with each year the delegate demographic is continuing to widen with attendees from Yorkshire and Scotland.

There are a limited number of tickets still available for the event, with prices starting from £3, by visiting

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/pmi-uk- presents-the- project-car- crash-and- how-to- avoid-it- tickets-

35765606893