Huge jobs fair returns to Sunderland - where and when is it taking place?

The Job Show is coming back to Sunderland.

Hundreds of jobseekers flocked to the Stadium of Light in September for the first Job Show North East.

Sounderland City Council deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman (left) and Cabinet Secretary Coun Mel Speding launch the new Job Show event

Now organisers have unveiled plans to stage another event later this year.

The free-to-enter event, to be held at the stadium again between 10.30am and 3pm on Thursday, May 18, will showcase dozens of companies recruiting in a range of sectors and is sponsored by Make It Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council deputy leader Coun Harry Trueman said: “We are proud to be supporting The Job Show and are looking forward to the new employment it will help to create for the city and region.

“Sunderland’s fantastic, talented workforce has earned a UK-wide reputation for outstanding productivity, loyalty and positive attitude.

“The Job Show approach gives thousands of jobseekers a unique opportunity to talk to many regional businesses and secure a new position.

There’s been a great response from employers and we’re expecting the Stadium of Light to be really buzzing when the Job Show opens its doors on May 18.”

May’s event is the latest in a long line of Job Shows around the country that gather a region’s best employers, training providers, universities, colleges, recruitment agencies and organisations to give jobseekers the perfect chance to showcase their talents to potential employers.

Director Victoria Clarke said: “Due to the success of our previous show we are delighted to be back in the North East and thrilled MAKE it Sunderland are sponsors of The Job Show.

Stuart Wilson from Go North East with his information packs at last year's Job Show.

“There will be exciting job opportunities on the day from some of the top recruiters in the North East as well as our dedicated Apprenticeship and Training Centre which will have on offer ‘live’ apprenticeships, information and guidance in careers as well as workshops for job seekers and professionals.

“We look forward to another successful and rewarding day!”

For further information, visit www.thejobshow.com, where you can register to attend. Alternatively, if you represent a company and are interested in booking a stand, contact Victoria on 01733 555717 or e-mail victoria@thejobshow.com