HR GO is latest recruit at Sunderland’s North East Bic

Fast-growing HR GO Recruitment has swapped the Tyne for the Wear after moving into new offices at the North East Business and Innovation Centre (Bic).

The long-established firm, with offices across the UK, has moved into its new home at North Hylton from its previous base in Newcastle.

Moving to Sunderland means our staff have nicer offices and more space to grow. Cindy Hare

Commercial director Cindy Hare said the company needed larger offices because it was stepping up its permanent recruitment business.

Permanent recruitment, running alongside HR GO expertise and achievements in temporary employment, was poised to “grow massively,” she said.

The Sunderland operation has already taken on new staff and will be adding more over the next few months.

“We viewed several office locations but chose Bic because it was in the right place and everybody has been so friendly and helpful,” said Cindy.

“The move went really smoothly. Moving to Sunderland means our staff have nicer offices and more space to grow.

“The offices are three times bigger than what we had before and it’s a very positive move.

“It felt right for us.”

She added that most of the four-strong team, managed by Helen Walton, lived in Sunderland and the Bic’s location made travelling a lot easier: “They know Sunderland, live round the corner and can target the area with gusto.”

Cindy is confident the North East offers huge potential for further economic growth.

HR GO was founded in Kent in 1957 and celebrates its 60th anniversary next year.

From humble beginnings, the business has grown into a £90million operation, with several specialist businesses under the HR GO plc umbrella.

Its North East operation in the Bic is one of more than 30 outlets nationally, employing about 300 staff.

Bic director of operations David Howell said: “It is a privilege to welcome another well-established, successful company to our multi-purpose business centre.

“It’s fantastic to see HR Go and other businesses appreciate the opportunities available in Sunderland and the North East.

“Here at the Bic we have a unique mix of companies which make up our business community and I am delighted that HR Go are now part of this.”

For more information on space at the Bic, call 0191 516 6066.