How your child can take part in this year’s Penshaw Bowl on Good Friday

Youngsters are getting ready to roll as an Easter tradition on Wearside returns.

This year’s Penshaw Bowl will take place on Good Friday, April 14, bringing with it a wealth of “egg-citing” opportunities for family fun.

The annual Penshaw Bowl event.

The event will take place in the Amphitheatre at Herrington Country Park for the second year running, and will once again centre around a traditional egg rolling competition opened by the Mayor of Sunderland, Councillor Alan Emerson.

The bowl had previously been held on the hill next to iconic Penshaw Monument, but it had to be cancelled on a number of occasions in recent years because of bad weather.

Coun Emerson said; “I am delighted to be opening this fantastic, free family event and look forward to welcoming children from all over the city to enjoy a day that promises to be jam packed with Easter fun.

“Penshaw Bowl combines traditional celebrations with fun activities offering something for all ages and I look forward to seeing lots of families enjoying a fun- filled Good Friday together.”

The bowl will run from 1pm to 4pm and is open to all children aged 11 and under.

In addition to the egg roll, an activity marquee will offer Easter activity fun including arts and crafts and visits from special Easter characters.

For families feeling a little more energetic, the Active Sunderland team will be at hand to encourage visitors to get involved with sporting activities.

Sainsbury’s, this year’s official event sponsor, have taken things to a delicious new level by generously providing a range of chocolate prizes, including a small treat for every child that takes part in the Penshaw Bowl.

To relieve waiting time on the day, visitors are being asked to pre-register for their roll by going to www.seeitdoitsunderland.co.uk/penshaw-bowl.

Visitors are asked to come along with their pre-decorated egg, clearly marked with the child’s name and age, 15 minutes before their reserved time slot.