How you can do it for dogs: Sunderland fundraiser for Romanian animal shelter

An event to raise money for Romanian shelter dogs in need of homes will be held on Wearside this Friday.

The Doing it for the Dogs event kicks off at Sunderland Yacht Club in Roker at 7.30pm, in aid of Sava’s Safe Haven in South East Romania.

The shelter, which cares for about 250 at anyone time, also takes in cats and smaller pets, preparing animals for adoption to British and other European homes.

The organisation is in desperate need of funding to keep going and a group of people in Sunderland have been raising money tirelessly for the rescue, which depends on donations to keep animals alive.

This week’s event will see a raffle, auction, tombola, gifts for sale and music.

Tickets are £5 each and all tickets will be entered into a draw to win £50 worth of high street shopping vouchers.

Those unable to attend the event, which has been supported by a number of Sunderland businesses, can still enter the prize draw by paying £5 and registering by Wednesday.

Tickets are available from Sea Road ECT, Groomer has it, Smith’s Shoe Shop, Cutz Hair Salon and JP’s Pet Supplies, or by calling Steve on 07403 689207.

Sava’s Safe Haven offers animals food and medical treatment. The charity microchips, vaccinates , de-worms and neuters dogs to prepare them for loving forever homes in the United Kingdom and elsewhere.

Dogs for adoption are available to view at www.savasafehaven.com along with information about the process involved in adopting a dog from Romania and bringing it to the UK.