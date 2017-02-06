How to honour armed forces on Sunderland’s Veterans’ Walk

Wearside families are being given the chance to honour members of our armed services.

Founders of the Veterans’ Walk, in Mowbray Park, Sunderland, have opened up the next phase of the pathway for people to purchase commemorative stones.

There are currently 110 stones already laid, in recognition of armed forces personnel from across the region, both past and present.

Now, those who created the lasting monument are hoping to attract enough interest to lay the next 50 stones.

The project is run by the family of Private Nathan Cuthbertson who was killed in Afghanistan in 2008.

They successfully founded both the Brothers In Arms charity that funded the Memorial Wall, along with the annual Cuthy’s 200 charity bike ride event, that takes place in June each year in aid of armed forces charities.

Founder Tom Cuthbertson, Nathan’s dad, said: “We started the Veterans’ Walk last year and have 110 stones laid at the moment.

“We are doing the walk in phases of 50. We already have a number of stones confirmed, however, there are still some remaining ahead of the next phase starting.

“The stones can be dedicated to anyone, past or present, who have served in the armed forces, including the Merchant Navy. And there is a lot of history behind some of them.

“We have had a lot of interest from around the world from as far away as Canada.”

The stones feature the person’s regimental badge along with years of service and their name.

Mr Cuthbertson added: “They make a lasting memory for family or friends who have served, or indeed continue to serve and could be an ideal gift at special events such as birthdays, Christmas or other significant anniversaries.”

Anyone interested in one of the stones can visit veteranswalk.co.uk for more information or call Rob on 07771 864 690 or Tom on 07951 853 128.