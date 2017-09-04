How this Sunderland business is working to boost young people’s careers

A Sunderland software firm is putting young people in the careers driving seat.

Geek Talent has teamed up with the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA) to create an online ‘GoCareer’ portal for young people to learn about careers across the sector.

It is vital that careers advice guides the next generation to roles that will be needed to meet demand in the future – this will allow us to build sustainable industries and to stay at the forefront of this sector. Dominic Murphy

The digital careers guide - which sits on the NEAA website www.northeastautomotivealliance.com or can be accessed at http://automotive.gocareer.io/ - uses career profiles created by real people working in the automotive sector in this region, to produce a job-DNA capturing the skills the potential new recruits must develop to pursue specific career pathways.

The new platform will help to develop a stronger supply of people interested in automotive careers, which have become an increasing regional priority, with plans progressing for a 100-hectare International Advanced Manufacturing Park in Sunderland and South Tyneside.

Dominic Murphy, founder of Geek Talent, said: “The automotive sector in the North East is expected to experience significant growth over the coming years.

“It is vital that careers advice guides the next generation to roles that will be needed to meet demand in the future – this will allow us to build sustainable industries and to stay at the forefront of this sector.

“GoCareer offers accurate careers information, that is completely impartial and is based on real data and insights from people working in the field, so we know that, by using it, young people will be given a clear road map into industry.

“We expect it to make a huge difference.”

NEAA chief executive Paul Butler said: “We have seen an increasing focus on STEM in schools, which has been a huge step forward in meeting the skills needs of the automotive sector, but we still must do more to encourage young people to pursue what is a highly-rewarding career choice.

“This platform will allow us to reach a huge number of young people – not only through the work of NEAA but also through our members.

“It will allow us to give young people vital information about the route they can take to a successful career.”