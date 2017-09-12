How the North East's MPs voted in key Brexit Bill

The region's MPs have had their say as the Brexit repeal bill went before Parliament.

All but seven of Labour's members followed the party's three-line whip to vote against Parliament's European Union (Withdrawal) Bill during its second reading.

Despite its attempts, the Conservative-led Government beat efforts to derail its flagship legislation, although there have been warnings from senior Tories that change will be required.

Since last night's vote, Labour has put down a raft of amendments to the bill, which aims to bring laws under UK governance.

Among those to vote against the Bill were Jarrow member Stephen Hepburn and South Shields colleague Emma Lewell-Buck, Sunderland Central's Julie Elliott, Houghton and Sunderland South MP Bridget Phillipson and Washington and Washington and Sunderland West member Sharon Hodgson, Easington's Grahame Morris, Durham's Roberta Blackman-Woods and Hartlepool's newly elected Mike Hill.

Seven Labour MPs rebelled and voted in favour.

They were Ronnie Campbell (Blyth Valley), Frank Field (Birkenhead), Kate Hoey (Vauxhall), Kelvin Hopkins (Luton North), John Mann (Bassetlaw), Dennis Skinner (Bolsover) and Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton).

No Conservatives rebelled by voting against it.

Overall, it was backed by 326 votes to 290, a majority 36, following more than 13 hours of debate.

The Labour attempt to block the draft legislation was also defeated by 318 votes to 296, a majority 22.

There were 13 Labour MPs who did not vote.

They were Ian Austin (Dudley North), Kevin Barron (Rother Valley), David Crausby (Bolton North East), Caroline Flint (Don Valley), Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield), David Hanson (Delyn), Helen Jones (Warrington North), Kevan Jones (Durham North), Ged Killen (Rutherglen and Hamilton West), Madeleine Moon (Bridgend), John Spellar (Warley), Anna Turley (Redcar) and Derek Twigg (Halton).

There were five Conservative MPs who did not vote at second reading.

They were: Sir David Amess (Southend West), Nick Boles (Grantham and Stamford), Ken Clarke (Rushcliffe), Johnny Mercer (Plymouth Moor View) and Gary Streeter (South West Devon).

The absence of these MPs from the division lobbies does not automatically mean they defied their party whips.

Ms Turley earlier tweeted she could not vote as she was still in hospital following an operation.

Labour wants to curb so-called Henry VIII powers - expected to be used around 1,000 times as EU laws make their way on to British statute books - that allow reforms to be passed with little parliamentary scrutiny.

It also wants to secure protections on human rights and environmental standards.

The party has tabled a wave of amendments to the bill and has said it will put down more over the coming weeks.

Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer said: "This is such a flawed Bill that the Prime Minister should have dropped it and started again. Instead, she has adopted her normal blinkered approach and forced through a Bill that will need extensive amendment and improvement in a whole range of areas.

"This is likely to cause delays and division in Parliament, and the Prime Minister has nobody to blame but herself.

"Labour amendments would give greater control to Parliament and take power back from the hands of ministers. They would protect key rights and environmental safeguards and ensure that the Government does not have a legislative blank cheque.

"They will go some way to improve what is a deeply flawed Bill".

The Bill's future success seems dependent on various amendments being made at the next stage in Parliament, with several Tory MPs indicating their support at second reading was conditional on the expectation of future changes at committee.

The Bill repeals the 1972 Act that took Britain into the European Economic Community and incorporates relevant EU rules and regulations into the domestic law book.

Concerns have been raised that the Bill would give the Government so-called Henry VIII powers, which would allow secondary legislation to be passed with little parliamentary scrutiny.

Closing the debate, Justice Secretary David Lidington hinted at changes as he told MPs: "We accept that we need to get the balance right, for example, between negative and affirmative procedure and between debates in committee and debates on the floor."