How much did Sunderland house with guide price of £1 in auction sell for?

Have your say

A house near Sunderland city centre up for auction with a guide price of just £1 has been sold.

The property, 25 Tunstall Terrace West, was auctioned off yesterday with no reserve.

25 Tunstall Terrace West.

The house, which is just off Durham Road, wasd being advertised as an investment opportunity by estate agent Andrew Craig.

But at an auction at Newcastle Marriott Hotel, Gosforth Park, on Monday, the house sold for £65,500.

The estate agent's website includes the description 'Situated in the Centre of Sunderland close to University and Metro links. End terraced property requires upgrading.'

Just how much upgrading is perhaps indicated by the accompanying warning for prospective buyers: "A Health and Risk Assessment has been carried out upon the building and hazards of a serious nature were noted.