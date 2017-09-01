How Glyn became Thin - meet the super slimmer who has shed more than 10 stone

Super slimmer Glyn Thynne is almost half the man he used to be after shedding more than 10 stone.

Fed up with the way he looked, the 27-year-old took his health into his own hands and signed up to Slimming World after seeing his weight rise to 24st 10.5lb.

Glyn Thynne after his transformation.

The gas fitter supervisor, from Deneside, Seaham, joined the group based at Seaham Methodist Church back in May 2016 and just over a year later he has lost a staggering 10st 2lb.

Hailed as an inspiration by his slimming world instructor Michelle Gallagher, 5ft 9in Glyn now weighs 14st 8lb and is a changed man.

He has gone from a size 4 XL with a 56 inch waist to a medium with a 38 inch waist and says he has grown in confidence.

He said: “I originally joined Slimming World after seeing what it did for my cousin.

Glyn Thynne before his weight loss.

“I had decided enough was enough and didn’t want to feel the way I did anymore.

“I got sick and tired of feeling like I was been made fun of or that I looked awful and clothes where becoming an issue.

“I was nervous all the time and hated having to meet new people for fear of been judged, so going to my first Slimming World group in the Methodist Church Seaham was pretty nerve-wracking.

“But I needn’t have worried, as soon as I walked in I felt at home and felt for once I hadn’t been judged.

Glyn Thynne before and after his weight loss.

“Everyone was there for the same thing and there where other men too which put me at ease instantly.

“Thirteen months on and now I’ve lost 10st 2lb and achieved my target.

“It’s like I have a whole new lease of life. “Throughout my journey I gained confidence as the scales dropped and the clothes got smaller.“Now I don’t shy away from meeting new people or having to speak up about things, my new-found confidence has me reaching for the stars.”

Since losing the weight Glyn has become more active, joining a gym and trying new sports.

Glyn Thynne after his transformation.

His dad Alan Thynne, 62, was even inspired by his son to lose seven stone.

Glyn added: “I feel 100% happier in myself now.

“I was surprised to lose more than 10 stone, but after just eight weeks I had lost two stone and every week my confidence was just growing.

“My mum and dad are really proud and everybody at work is asking for tips.

“If anyone is in doubt I promise it works and it’s the best choice I’ve ever made.”

HOW GLYN CHANGED HIS DIET

Glyn Thynne before and after his weight loss.

Before:

Breakfast: Nothing.

Lunch: Crisps and a sandwich.

Snacks: Family bars of chocolate, fizzy drinks.

Dinner: Takeaways such as pizza and curry.

After:

Breakfast: Cereal or toast or eggs.

Lunch: Homemade soup.

Snacks: Fruit or crab sticks.

Dinner: Homemade dinners such as chicken and salads.