Households in South Tyneside refuse to pay green bin charge

Householders in South Tyneside remain unwilling to cough up for the new £25 charge to have their garden waste collected.

Yesterday the Gazette reported that South Tyneside Council has extended an ‘earlybird’ deadline from December 31 to January 31 after it was revealed just one in five of homes had chosen to sign up to the controversial scheme.

Some 50,000 homes previously had their garden waste collected for free, but a £30 charge has been introduced from March - reduced to £25 for those who sign up before the deadline.

The council say 10,000 people have signed up but many remain defiant about the charge.

They have taken to our Facebook page to say how they will continue to refuse to pay.

Sarah Louise said: “If only one in five people have signed up, that’s got to tell them something! They get more than enough money off tenants as it is.”

Linda Chambers said: “One in five. That many? The people that have signed up are either not short of a bob or two or have an acre sized garden. Even if it was a pound a year, I wouldn’t pay. It’s all about the principal.”

Kelly Ahmed said: “Just got my letter yesterday. I’m not paying, no way.”

Isobel Charlie Harris said: “It’s cheaper to pay for petrol to the rubbish tip. Failing that, stick it in the black bin in a bin liner. They’ll never know the difference unless they split the bags.”

Helen Scott said: “We have a good size garden, but we won’t be paying.”

Neil Robinson added: “Straight in the grey bin for me.”

Joy Pinkie said “I don’t see why I should pay for a green bin to be emptied when I’ve lived here five months and still cant get a green bin off them.”