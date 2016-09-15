Householder escapes blaze thanks to fire brigade advice

A householder escaped unscathed from a fire after heeding safety advice given to him two years before.

The washing machine in Arthur Butler’s house in Sunderland burst into flames when smoke started pouring from the soap drawer.

Washing machine fire - Bellamy Crescent, Sunderland

“I was doing the laundry last Thursday,” said Mr Butler, of Bellamy Crescent, Town End Farm. “I noticed the washing machine stopped working before the cycle was complete.

“The fuse box had tripped, so I reset it and continued with my jobs outside.

“When I came back in I could smell smoke and found it was coming from the soap drawer, and the washing machine’s cable was burning.

“I evacuated the property, closing the kitchen door on my way out, then dialled 999.”

Fire crews from Marley Pots and Washington were quickly on the scene to put out the fire.

The washing machine and a tumble dryer next to it were destroyed, but the fire was contained in the kitchen.

“I’d had a free fire safety check from the fire service two years ago,” said Mr Butler. “I remembered the advice I was given about closing the doors and getting out of the house.

“I have four smoke alarms and they all worked,”

Mr Butler’s safety check was done as a free service offered by the brigade to those who are more vulnerable to having a fire, and to those who have had a fire.

Watch Manager Nicole Mordecai said: “Mr Butler did everything right in this situation, it is good to know the advice he received was put into action.

“It is advisable for every household to have an escape plan, so everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire.

“I also recommend everyone to have working smoke alarms to give you that vital early warning of a fire.”

Requests for a home safety check can be made online: www.twfire.gov.uk