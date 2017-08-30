Houghton youngster Alfie takes part in Junior Great North Run for charity which helped him cope with dad’s cancer death

A brave Houghton youngster is hitting the road to raise funds for the charity which helped him cope with the death of his dad.

Eight-year-old Alfie Matfin is taking part in the Junior and Mini Great North Run on Saturday, September 9, in aid of St Oswald’s Hospice, which has supported him since the loss of dad Richard.

Alfie Matfin with dad Richard

Richard, 33, died in June 2017 after a year-long battle with a rare form of cancer called Sarcoma.

Alfie’s mum, Beth Iveson, said: “I knew I needed to get Alfie some help and support to get him through this awful time because I don’t know anyone else who has had to tell their young child that they are going to lose a parent.

“After trawling through the Internet for advice I still felt very unequipped to talk to Alfie about his dad’s death and that’s when we found St Oswald’s.

“I spoke to Brenda, their Bereavement Co-ordinator, in absolute despair, and now Alfie comes to St Oswald’s for a ‘safe place’ to talk about his feelings.

“Alfie goes to St Oswald’s every week and he loves it. St Oswald’s help and support has been priceless and I am forever in their debt because when there was nowhere else to go they welcomed us with open arms and should I need any help, there is always someone on the other end of the phone.”

Alfie added: “I go to St Oswald’s every week and do crafts with the Brenda and Beth from the Bereavement Team.

“When I am there I can talk about my feelings while I do fun things like painting, drawing and making salt jars.

“I shaved my hair with my Dad before and raised money for other charities so I really want to do it this time for St Oswald’s.

“I am running with my Grandma.”

To make a donation, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/minimatfin.