Houghton - Down Your Way

Another celebration this year in Houghton is the 125th anniversary of the founding of St Michael and All Angels’ Parish Mothers’ Union in 1892 and is still the second oldest branch in the diocese of Durham. It is still numerically strong and active, but new members are always welcome to meetings in Kepier Hall on the last Monday of each month. Members enjoy an interesting programme of activities. Further details from branch leader Sue Elsey on 07557 125274.

Musical Duo (with laughter too) Stuart Cameron and Paul Malcolm will provide the entertainment at Houghton Older People’s Enterprise in the Methodists Church hall at 1pm on Thursday.

Sunderland Group of the Ramblers’ Association will be walking on: Sunday, Ponteland Circular, eight miles, meeting in the town centre with leader Dave Marshall at 10.30am, phone 4104922 for further details. Wednesday, February 15, Waldridge Circular, meeting in the village at 10.30am with leader Gordon Lindsley, phone 5202152 for further details.

The next meeting of Friends of Rectory Park will be in the community room of St Michael’s Kepier Hall at 7pm on Tuesday, February 14.

Speaker at Houghton Methodist Tuesday Fellowship was the Reverend Tim Thorpe, from Ponteland, with an illustrated talk about his participation in a Pilgrimage from Canterbury to Rome.

Member Len Aitchison organised a quiz on After Dinner Trivia at the Rotary Club for his colleagues at the Rotary Club. Members were divided into teams of four, answering six sections of four questions, and it was won by Cliff Gaines, Colin Hill, Bob Hodgson and Godfrey Young, with free drinks as the prize.

Sunderland Historian Philip Curtis, from The Antiquarian Society, gave an illustrated talk to Sunniside Methodist Men’s Fellowship about Life in the 1950s.

Methodist Circuit Superintendent Minister the Reverend Alf Waite spoke to Houghton Methodist Women’s Fellowship about the meaning and importance of The Beatitudes.