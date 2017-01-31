Houghton - Down Your Way

Alongside the other organisations that have 2017 anniversaries ending with 0 (zero) – Gilpin (500), Rotary (70), Houghton Feast Revival (50), Racecourse Community Association will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a party in the Burdon Road Centre at 7pm on Wednesday, March 22, with tickets £5. Any members or older members who have not been able to attend meetings are asked to check if they can provide any photographs or memorabilia for the planned exhibition. Details from Ann Birkbeck, phone 5121752 or email houghtonca@gmail.com

The Gilpin 500 Committee at St Michael and All Angels’ Parish Church will be holding a Mini Beer Festival in Kepier Hall on Friday, February 10, from 6pm and Saturday, February 11, from noon, featuring seven craft beers and a selection of ciders and the exclusive limited edition of ‘Gilpin 500 Ale’ with a souvenir glass to take home for a £10 entry fee, including five half pints and the glass. Full details on the website, Facebook and Twitter http:/www.stmichaels-his.org.uk/gilpin500

‘Fun, Laughter and Life’ will be the entertainment from Margaret Robertson at Houghton Older People’s Enterprise in the Methodists Church hall at 1pm on Thursday.

Sunderland Group of the Ramblers’ Association will be walking around Thornley, about eight miles, meeting in the village at 10.30am on Wednesday, February 8, with leader John Todd. Phone him on 5171935 for further details.

Speaker at the Rotary Club was member Geoff Pratt, with an illustrated talk satirically entitled ‘Bernard Gilpin knew my father – well maybe’. When researching his family history he discovered, through various historic documents and ancient church records, that some of his descendents of the Pratt family lived in the Rothbury district of Northumberland at the times when the legendary Houghton Rector was touring on his horse preaching the gospel, may well have been aware of him and even possibly met him. Unfortunately, he will never know.

Speaker at Sunniside Methodist Women’s Fellowship was Maureen Simpson, from Murton, about the work of the Leprosy Association in affected parts of the world for which she raises funds for the church in our local area.

Rebekah Brennan, who is 10 years old, passed two grades in one attempt when her instructor entered her for grading in December. She is a pupil St Michael’s RC School, which runs a karate breakfast club on Thursdays. Instructor Andrew said: “It’s great, we start at 8am and get all the children motivated for their lessons in the day ahead.” Any school wishing to have a breakfast or after-school lessons, contact the NKA secretary on 07804784282