Houghton - Down Your Way

The past Round Tablers 41 Club held a Burns Night in the Chilton Country Hotel, led by Kevin Reilly of Houghton Pipe Band, who paid a fun tribute to the legendary Scottish poet before leading members and guests in the toast to the haggis with tots of whisky.

The traditional meal including haggis and neeps and cranachan dessert was enjoyed with audience participation in entertainment (with woeful Scottish accents) between the courses, before the main entertainment by celebrity comedian Rudi West, who rounded off an excellent evening. Earlier in the evening a representative of the Great North Air Ambulance service was presented with a cheque for £2,500 for their funds, which was half of the proceeds from the 2016 Beer Festival, and the dates for the 2017 Beer Festival are confirmed as Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13, in the Welfare Hall of the sports complex. Full details and tickets will be announced shortly.

Tracey Johnston, who won the Love Your Leader award, after her make-over.

Tracey Johnson won the Love Your Leader award in the National Weight Watchers Awards, winning a two-night break at Wilderness Reserve. This included a photo shoot with hair and make up by Bryony Blake of This Morning and photos by Nicky Johnson of Britain’s Next Top Model. The night Tracey celebrated her win in her Fence Houses meeting; two of her members got to goal weight. Tracey said it has been a great first year as a Weight Watchers leader. Tracey’s Fence Houses meeting won Britain’s Brightest meeting within a month of her being a leader and Tracey won the Leader Award within her first year. Tracey’s meetings run on a Monday at 6.45pm at Fence Houses Community Centre and on a Tuesday and Wednesday at 6.30pm at Roker United Reform Church. If you are interested in going along, contact Tracey via email on tjohnson@weight-watchers.co.uk

During the Christmas period Gilpin WI began its celebrations when many members attended Tyne and Wear South Federation’s annual carol service. The service took place at Wreckenton Methodist Church and included carols from the WI choir as well as some beautiful readings. It was hosted by Bowes Belles WI, whose ladies served afternoon tea with a Christmas twist. Members held their Christmas party in Kepier Hall with musical entertainment and afternoon tea. Sixty members also enjoyed lunch at the new City Bistro in Sunderland.

Gilpin’s first meeting of the ne year took place at Kepier Hall on Thursday, January 5, where members were welcomed back, reports given and plans outlined for future events. An entertaining talk and video presentation was given by Phil Curtis giving a picture of The Sixties in general but with the emphasis on music of that period. Members enjoyed the trip down Memory Lane. Gilpin’s next meeting will take place at Kepier Hall on February 2 at 1.30pm when entertainment will be by singer, Samantha Holden. Visitors are most welcome.

Music and laughter by One Accord will be the entertainment at Houghton Older People’s Enterprise in the Methodists Church hall at 1pm on Thursday.

The next walks by the Sunderland Group of the Ramblers’ Association are: Sunday, Greta Bridge Circular, bout eight miles, meeting in the street at Great Bridge near Morritt Arms Hotel (DL12 9SE), at 10.30am with leader David Hann, phone 512 0569 for further details. Wednesday, February 1 , Ryhope Circular, about eight miles, meeting at the village green at 10.30am with leader Jim Birkett, phone 07474 666119.

St Michael and All Angels’ Parish Mothers’ Unions will be holding their annual meeting in Kepier Hall at 2pm on Monday, January 30. All members are urged to attend and new members would be welcome.

Shiney Row councillors Anne Lawson, Mel Speding and Geoff Walker will be holding their next surgery in Trinity Methodists Church Hall from 10am to 11am on Saturday, February 4, and residents are welcome to raise and discuss any relevant issues.

Bill Hiley will be presenting another stamp collectors’ fair with opportunities for valuations and sales in Dairy Lane Bowling Club from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, February 4. For further details, ring Bill, on 3855225.

Sunniside Methodist Men’s Fellowship resumed their activities with a meal out at the Broomside Park Pub Restaurant in Belmont, Durham.