Houghton - Down Your Way

Houghton and District Local History Group will hold its AGM in St Michael’s Kepier Hall at 6.45pm on Thursday, January 26, and all members are urged to attend. Prospective members and visitors are also most welcome and members will be encouraged to share their memories. Admission is £2, including refreshments.

Musical group Happy Daze will provide the entertainment at Houghton Older Peoples Enterprise in the Methodists Church Hall at 1pm on Thursday, January 19.

The next regular Craft Fair in the Welfare Hall of the sports complex is from 10am to 2pm on Saturday, January 21, and refreshments are available.

Houghton and District Rambling Club will be walking around Sunderland Bridge on Sunday, January 22. Details of meeting place and starting times from leader T Wilkinson on 0191 584 2488 or secretary John Conder on 0191 385 6551.

The Sunderland Group of the Ramblers Association will be walking The Herrington Country Park Circular, about eight miles, meeting in the top car park at 10.30am on Wednesday, January 25, with leader John Routledge. Call 0191 528 6966.

Shiney Row St Oswalds Ladies Club resume their activities at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 25, with a talk by Peter Weighill on ‘Amusing Tales from the Fire Service’. Visitors are most welcome.

The Inner Wheel Club celebrated World Inner Wheel Day with a lunch at the home of president Freda Dawson.

Houghton Methodists Tuesday Fellowship resumed with a reprise singing of their most popular Carols led by Circuit Superintendent Minister Reverend Alf Waite.

Sunniside Methodists Womens Fellowship restarted with lunch out at the ‘Three Horseshoes’ in Leamside.

Speaker at the Rotary Club was Marine Engineer Steven Trewick from Lanchester with an illustrated talk about the ‘Safe Notos Project’ of building extra accommodation for connection to oil rig platforms described as a ‘hotel in the middle of the ocean’ with 500 bedrooms and all social amenities, and weighing 33,000 tons.

Eight-year-old Hayden Wilson, who trains at karate at Burnside Primary Academy, has gained two grades in one. His instructor, Andrew Robinson, says he is a natural and will go all the way. For more on the Academy, contact Andrew on 07582 796439.