Houghton - Down Your Way

The 1st Burnmoor Scouts and the Rotary Club thank the past Round Tablers 41 Club for the use of its Santa Claus sleigh to tour the Burnmoor and Great Lumley districts, which raised substantial funds for their various activities. But the greatest thanks goes to Nisa Supermarket B and S Fencehouses store, which has donated a cheque for £1,300 to boost the Scouts funds from its charity support. The Rotary Club held its opening meeting of the year with the traditional new year message, which was given by the Reverend Jeremy Chadd, from St Chad’s East Herrington, with a thoughtful talk, that despite the terrible conflicts of 2016, we must remain aware of the situation and remain positive in our resolve to keep involved in keeping up the good work of Rotary throughout the world.

At St Matthew’s Church’s, Newbottle, two popular regular weekly Thursday events are continuing in 2017 with the coffee morning and book sales from 9.30am to 11.30am, with many good books at bargain prices, and the luncheon club from 12.30pm to 1.30pm, where new members would be welcome. For further details, ring Malcolm on 0191 584 4995.

Houghton Older People’s Enterprise resumes its activities with another film with Craig in the Methodist Church hall at 1pm on Thursday.

The next walks by Sunderland Group of the Ramblers’ Association are: Sunday, Witton-le-Wear, eight miles, parking with consideration in the village high street (DL14 0AZ). Meeting at 10.30am. Leader is John Routledge, phone 528 6966 for further details. Wednesday, January 18, Roker to South Shields’ linear walk, eight miles, parking in Roker block yard car park, meeting with leader John Routledge at 10.30am (SR7 8HD). Remember your bus passes for the return journey.

Houghton University of the Third Age (U3A) arranges activities for people who are retired or semi retired. Monthly meetings are every third Tuesday in the month at Houghton Welfare Hall. Brinkburn Crescent. This month’s topic is Northumbria Blood Bikes and the speaker will be Gary Loader.Admission is £2 including tea and biscuits. Further details from Bill Milburn on 0191 584 4677.

Led by their president Elizabeth Swinburn, members of Chilton Moor WI began their last meeting of 2016 on December 13 with a rendition of Jerusalem. This set the scene for a fabulous night of entertainment by Alan Ramsey. The Christmas spirit continued the next day at Hallgarth Manor Hotel where members enjoyed a Christmas party. The first meeting of the new year takes place tonight at 6.30pm in Dubmire Workingmen’s club. New members are welcome.