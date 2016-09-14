Houghton business park wins Northumbria in Bloom award

A Wearside business park has been recognised as part of this year’s Northumbria in Bloom awards.

Rainton Bridge Business Park, in Houghton, has won best Business Park for 2016 in the prestigious honours.

Chester-le-Street won Best Large Town.

This year there a special Champion of Champions class was introduced for places that have been consistent Northumbria in Bloom category winners for many years.

County Durham town Sedgefield and Morpeth, along with Durham City were placed head to head in a closely fought contest in July.

After careful deliberation the judges handed the prize to Durham who is declared the Northumbria in Bloom Champion of Champions 2016.

Durham also receives the Bob Woolley silver salver, which is a tribute to the founder of Northumbria in Bloom.

The judges said: “Through imaginative vision and ever-increasing community partnerships, strong foundations have been established for long sustainable Bloom growth in Durham.”

Chairman Eileen Burn said: “In spite of some terrible weather conditions this year, with many places in our region being devastated by floods in the winter, we have seen more than ever what communities can achieve with horticulture in their own villages and towns.

“Bloom is such a force for good, and it has been encouraging to welcome more entries to the competition this year.

“The hard work that Bloom groups do is not simply for the Northumbria in Bloom judges’ benefit.

“Their achievements make the places they live in look good, and are for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.”