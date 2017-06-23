Hotpoint fridge-freezer identified as cause of Grenfell Tower fire

A safety alert has been issued by the Government after a Hotpoint fridge-freezer was identified as the cause of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The Metropolitan Police said today that a Hotpoint FF175BP fridge-freezer has been identified as the initial source of the huge blaze in North Kensington, London, in which 79 people died, or are missing presumed dead.

Hotpoint said 64,000 units of the same model were made between 2006 and 2009, when they were discontinued.

This appliance, which was manufactured between 2006 and 2009, has not been subject to product recalls, and the Government has ordered an immediate examination of the unit by technical experts to establish the cause of the incident, and establish whether any further action is necessary.

People who believe they may own a Hotpoint fridge-freezer model number FF175BP (white) or FF175BG (grey) should call Whirlpool Corporation’s freephone hotline on 0800 316 3826 or visit www.hotpointservice.co.uk/fridgefreezer to register their details for further updates.

At this stage there is no specific reason for consumers to switch off their fridge-freezer, pending further investigation.

Greg Clark, Secretary of State for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said: “The safety of consumers is paramount. The device is being subject to immediate and rigorous testing to establish the cause of the fire.

79 people have been confirmed dead or listed as missing presumed dead after the fire at Grenfell Tower, which is believed to have been sparked by a Hotpoint fridge freezer. Pic: PA.

"I have made clear to the company that I will expect them to replace any item without delay if it is established that there is a risk in using them.”

Customers can expect further updates from the manufacturer about the action it will take in relation to this product, and are advised to follow standard safety advice, not overload plugs, ensure sockets are not damaged and check cables and leads are in good condition.

A Hotpoint spokesman said: "Words cannot express our sorrow at this terrible tragedy. We offer our most profound condolences to the victims, those who have lost loved ones, homes, and possessions, and to their friends and families.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved, including the emergency services who risked their lives to extinguish the blaze and rescue those in the building.

"We have just been informed that the fire may have originated in a Hotpoint fridge-freezer (model number FF175BP). We are working with the authorities to obtain access to the appliance so that we can assist with the ongoing investigations.

"Under these circumstances, we are unable to speculate on further details at this time. We are addressing this as a matter of utmost urgency and assisting the authorities in any way we can. We will provide additional updates as our investigations progress."