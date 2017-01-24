Horse riders say they’re dicing with death because of speeding drivers

Horse owners are feeling vulnerable after council bosses told them there’s ‘neigh chance’ of getting a speeding reduction sign installed near their stables.

Riders at the Cleadon Village Livery Yard, in Sunderland Road, say they’re fearful every time they take their animals out of the entrance because of passing traffic.

A bend prior to the site entrance means it’s hard to see vehicles from a distance and livery yard manager Nicola Cook asked South Tyneside Council for a flashing speed-limit sign to warn drivers they were on a 30mph road and to slow down.

But council bosses say there’s no money to pay for the sign.

Nicola said: “For some reason, once some drivers have passed through the heart of the village they put their foot down and they’re off.

“We have 56 horses in the yard, so that’s an awful lot of people coming and going.

“Because of the blind bend, every time we step out we’re dicing with death.”

Nicola says North Farm, which is connected to the livery yard also has issues with farm vehicles and machinery entering and leaving the site.

She said: “Some of the farm’s vehicles are long low liners, like the ones which carry the hay.

“It’s only going to be a matter of time before one of these is reversing out and someone coming along slides into the side of it.”

Jeff Milburn, who used to be a Conservative representative for the Cleadon and East Boldon ward until last year, is also appealing for safety measures to be installed.

He said: “This is a very busy road used by a number of cars.

“The livery yard is also well used by both adults and young children who ride their horses.

“Without some kind of sign to warn drivers to slow down, this really is an accident waiting to happen.”

He added: “Is that what seriously needs to take place here before the riders will be eligible for a sign?”

A spokesman for South Tyneside Council said: “The speed limit at this location is 30mph. We are aware of the concerns of local people and have looked into the possibility of putting up flashing speed limit signs.

“However, due to unprecedented funding cuts from central Government, we did not have the resources to put any additional measures in place.

“However, we would appeal to drivers to abide by the 30mph limit in force outside the farm.”